Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

Real Madrid have reportedly made an enquiry regarding the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid and Argentina striker Julian Alvarez.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Sky Sport Germany, the Spanish giants have requested information about the situation surrounding the 26-year-old forward. The report claims Atletico could consider a sale if an offer in the region of €150 million is submitted.

Despite the reported interest, Atletico have repeatedly indicated that they have no intention of parting with one of their key attacking players. Previous reports from Sky Sports suggested that the club views Alvarez as effectively untouchable and places an extremely high valuation on the World Cup winner.

Alvarez has also been linked with several other European heavyweights in recent months, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Atletico head coach Diego Simeone has previously described such interest as natural given the Argentine's quality and status as one of the world's leading forwards.

The striker joined Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024. His contract with the Madrid club runs until 2030, and British media reports stated that the transfer package could eventually rise to €95 million including bonuses.

Alvarez enjoyed a highly successful spell at Manchester City, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Internationally, he was part of Argentina's victorious squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.