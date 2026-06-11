World Cup 2026 kicks off with Mexico facing South Africa

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will officially kick off today, İdman.biz reports.

In the opening match of the tournament, one of the host nations, Mexico, will take on South Africa. The game will be played at Mexico City Stadium in the Mexican capital and is scheduled to start at 11:00 p.m. Baku time. Brazilian FIFA referee Wilton Sampaio has been appointed to officiate the encounter.

Mexico and South Africa are part of Group A, which also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.

The 2026 edition marks a historic milestone as it is the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 national teams. A total of 1,248 players have been registered for the tournament.

The expanded competition will be held across three host countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico — from June 11 to July 19. A total of 104 matches will be played, making it the largest World Cup in history.