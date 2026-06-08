World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule

The world's biggest football event is set to kick off this week as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament will take place from 11 June to 19 July across three host countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico. The opening match will be played on 11 June at the legendary Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, where Mexico will face South Africa. Kick-off is scheduled for 23:00 Baku time.

This will be the first World Cup in history to feature 48 national teams. The most significant change concerns the competition format. The participants will be divided into 12 groups of four teams. Each nation will play three group-stage matches. Teams will receive three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

A total of 104 matches will be played at World Cup 2026, 40 more than at the previous tournament in Qatar. Thirty-two teams will advance to the knockout stage: the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

Because of the tournament's expansion, the knockout phase will begin with the Round of 32 rather than the traditional Round of 16. Teams reaching the final could now play as many as eight matches on their way to lifting the trophy instead of seven.

Particular attention will be paid to tie-breaking criteria. If two or more teams finish level on points, the first factors considered will be head-to-head results, including points earned, goal difference and goals scored in matches between the tied teams. If the deadlock remains, overall goal difference, total goals scored, fair play ranking and FIFA ranking position will be used.

To determine the eight best third-placed teams, FIFA will consider points earned in all group matches, overall goal difference, goals scored, fair play ranking and FIFA ranking position.

In knockout matches, if the score remains level after 90 minutes, extra time consisting of two 15-minute periods will be played. If a winner still cannot be determined, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Squad sizes remain expanded, as they were at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Each national team may register between 23 and 26 players, with at least three goalkeepers required. Up to 26 players may be included on the matchday team sheet, consisting of 11 starters and a maximum of 15 substitutes.

World Cup 2026 will also introduce important rule changes aimed at reducing time-wasting. Goalkeepers will no longer be permitted to hold the ball for more than eight seconds. If the limit is exceeded, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick.

A visual countdown system will also be used for throw-ins and goal kicks. If a team fails to restart play in time, possession may be awarded to the opposition, while delays during goal kicks could also result in a corner.

Another innovation concerns substitutions. Players leaving the pitch must do so within 10 seconds of being notified. If they deliberately delay their exit, their replacement will not be allowed to enter immediately and must wait until the next stoppage after one minute of playing time has elapsed.

In addition, players who receive medical treatment on the field will generally be required to leave the pitch for one minute before returning, except in specific cases outlined by the laws of the game.

The role of VAR will also be significantly expanded. Video officials will be allowed to intervene in cases involving red cards issued following a clearly incorrect second yellow card, mistaken identity and, in certain circumstances, incorrectly awarded corner kicks where a review can be completed quickly without delaying the restart.

The tournament is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced in football history. FIFA will deploy an upgraded semi-automated offside detection system capable of identifying clear offside situations more rapidly and communicating decisions directly to match officials.

To improve decision-making accuracy, detailed 3D player models have been created to enhance the visualisation of controversial incidents for VAR officials and television audiences.

One of the most notable innovations will be referee body cameras. These devices will allow selected moments to be shown from the referee's perspective during broadcasts, giving viewers a unique first-person experience.

FIFA will also introduce the Football AI Pro system for all 48 participating teams and install 16 optical tracking cameras in every stadium. These cameras will collect more than 150 million data points per match, assisting with offside analysis, controversial incidents and the creation of advanced 3D replays.

Additional measures concern player behaviour. IFAB has approved the possibility of issuing red cards to players who cover their mouths with their hands during confrontations if there are grounds to suspect an attempt to conceal discriminatory remarks.

Red cards may also be shown to players who leave the field in protest against a referee's decision, as well as to team officials who encourage such actions.

FIFA's anti-racism protocol will also be in force throughout the tournament. Players subjected to racist abuse will be able to alert referees by crossing their wrists.

This signal triggers a three-step procedure: first a match stoppage, then a possible suspension of play and, if the abuse continues, the abandonment of the match.

Pre-match ceremonies will also change. Not only the starting line-ups but all players included in the matchday squad will enter the pitch and gather around the centre circle during the national anthems. FIFA describes this as a new 360-degree ceremony designed to engage supporters in every part of the stadium.

New regulations will also apply to spectators. FIFA has banned reusable bottles, vuvuzelas and other loud noise-making devices inside stadiums.

However, fans attending matches in the United States and Canada will be permitted to bring one sealed single-use plastic bottle of water with a capacity of up to 590ml.

As a result, World Cup 2026 will be not only the largest World Cup ever staged in terms of teams and matches, but also a tournament featuring significantly updated regulations. The expanded format, new qualification system, technological innovations, referee body cameras, anti-time-wasting measures and additional disciplinary rules are expected to make the upcoming tournament one of the most unique in football history.

World Cup 2026 group stage schedule (dates and kick-off times in Baku time)

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

Czech Republic

Matchday 1

Mexico vs South Africa (Mexico City, 11 June, 23:00)

South Korea vs Czech Republic (Guadalajara, 12 June, 06:00)

Matchday 2

Czech Republic vs South Africa (Atlanta, 18 June, 20:00)

Mexico vs South Korea (Guadalajara, 19 June, 05:00)

Matchday 3

Czech Republic vs Mexico (Mexico City, 25 June, 05:00)

South Africa vs South Korea (Monterrey, 25 June, 05:00)

Group B

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland

Matchday 1

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Toronto, 12 June, 23:00)

Qatar vs Switzerland (San Francisco Bay Area, 13 June, 23:00)

Matchday 2

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Los Angeles, 18 June, 23:00)

Canada vs Qatar (Vancouver, 19 June, 02:00)

Matchday 3

Switzerland vs Canada (Vancouver, 24 June, 23:00)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar (Seattle, 24 June, 23:00)

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Matchday 1

Brazil vs Morocco (New York/New Jersey, 14 June, 02:00)

Haiti vs Scotland (Boston, 14 June, 05:00)

Matchday 2

Scotland vs Morocco (Boston, 20 June, 02:00)

Brazil vs Haiti (Philadelphia, 20 June, 05:00)

Matchday 3

Scotland vs Brazil (Miami, 25 June, 02:00)

Morocco vs Haiti (Atlanta, 25 June, 02:00)

Group D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

Türkiye

Matchday 1

United States vs Paraguay (Los Angeles, 13 June, 05:00)

Australia vs Türkiye (Vancouver, 13 June, 08:00)

Matchday 2

United States vs Australia (Seattle, 19 June, 23:00)

Türkiye vs Paraguay (San Francisco Bay Area, 20 June, 07:00)

Matchday 3

Türkiye vs United States (Los Angeles, 26 June, 06:00)

Paraguay vs Australia (San Francisco Bay Area, 26 June, 06:00)

Group E

Germany

Curaçao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Matchday 1

Germany vs Curaçao (Houston, 14 June, 21:00)

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (Philadelphia, 15 June, 03:00)

Matchday 2

Germany vs Ivory Coast (Toronto, 20 June, 23:59)

Ecuador vs Curaçao (Kansas City, 21 June, 04:00)

Matchday 3

Curaçao vs Ivory Coast (Philadelphia, 25 June, 23:59)

Ecuador vs Germany (New York/New Jersey, 25 June, 23:59)

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Matchday 1

Netherlands vs Japan (Dallas, 14 June, 23:59)

Sweden vs Tunisia (Monterrey, 15 June, 06:00)

Matchday 2

Tunisia vs Japan (Monterrey, 20 June, 08:00)

Netherlands vs Sweden (Houston, 20 June, 21:00)

Matchday 3

Japan vs Sweden (Dallas, 26 June, 03:00)

Tunisia vs Netherlands (Kansas City, 26 June, 03:00)

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Matchday 1

Belgium vs Egypt (Seattle, 15 June, 23:00)

Iran vs New Zealand (Los Angeles, 16 June, 05:00)

Matchday 2

Belgium vs Iran (Los Angeles, 21 June, 23:00)

New Zealand vs Egypt (Vancouver, 22 June, 05:00)

Matchday 3

Egypt vs Iran (Seattle, 27 June, 07:00)

New Zealand vs Belgium (Vancouver, 27 June, 07:00)

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Matchday 1

Spain vs Cape Verde (Atlanta, 15 June, 20:00)

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (Miami, 16 June, 02:00)

Matchday 2

Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta, 21 June, 20:00)

Uruguay vs Cape Verde (Miami, 22 June, 02:00)

Matchday 3

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (Houston, 27 June, 04:00)

Uruguay vs Spain (Guadalajara, 27 June, 04:00)

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway

Matchday 1

France vs Senegal (New York/New Jersey, 16 June, 23:00)

Iraq vs Norway (Boston, 17 June, 02:00)

Matchday 2

France vs Iraq (Philadelphia, 23 June, 01:00)

Norway vs Senegal (New York/New Jersey, 23 June, 04:00)

Matchday 3

Norway vs France (Boston, 26 June, 23:00)

Senegal vs Iraq (Toronto, 26 June, 23:00)

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Matchday 1

Austria vs Jordan (San Francisco Bay Area, 16 June, 08:00)

Argentina vs Algeria (Kansas City, 17 June, 05:00)

Matchday 2

Argentina vs Austria (Dallas, 22 June, 21:00)

Jordan vs Algeria (San Francisco Bay Area, 23 June, 07:00)

Matchday 3

Algeria vs Austria (Kansas City, 28 June, 06:00)

Jordan vs Argentina (Dallas, 28 June, 06:00)

Group K

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Matchday 1

Portugal vs DR Congo (Houston, 17 June, 21:00)

Uzbekistan vs Colombia (Mexico City, 18 June, 06:00)

Matchday 2

Portugal vs Uzbekistan (Houston, 23 June, 21:00)

Colombia vs DR Congo (Guadalajara, 24 June, 06:00)

Matchday 3

Colombia vs Portugal (Miami, 28 June, 03:30)

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (Atlanta, 28 June, 03:30)

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

Matchday 1

England vs Croatia (Dallas, 17 June, 23:59)

Ghana vs Panama (Toronto, 18 June, 03:00)

Matchday 2

England vs Ghana (Boston, 23 June, 23:59)

Panama vs Croatia (Toronto, 24 June, 03:00)

Matchday 3

Panama vs England (New York/New Jersey, 28 June, 01:00)

Croatia vs Ghana (Philadelphia, 28 June, 01:00)

World Cup 2026 knockout bracket

Abbreviations:

1A – Winner of Group A

2A – Runner-up of Group A

3A – Third place in Group A

M73 – Match 73

W73 – Winner of Match 73

L101 – Loser of Semi-final M101

Round of 32

M73: 2A vs 2B

M74: 1E vs Best third-placed team from A/B/C/D/F

M75: 1F vs 2C

M76: 1C vs 2F

M77: 1I vs Best third-placed team from C/D/F/G/H

M78: 2E vs 2I

M79: 1A vs Best third-placed team from C/E/F/H/I

M80: 1L vs Best third-placed team from E/H/I/J/K

M81: 1D vs Best third-placed team from B/E/F/I/J

M82: 1G vs Best third-placed team from A/E/H/I/J

M83: 2K vs 2L

M84: 1H vs 2J

M85: 1B vs Best third-placed team from E/F/G/I/J

M86: 1J vs 2H

M87: 1K vs Best third-placed team from D/E/I/J/L

M88: 2D vs 2G

Round of 16

M89: W74 vs W77

M90: W73 vs W75

M91: W76 vs W78

M92: W79 vs W80

M93: W83 vs W84

M94: W81 vs W82

M95: W86 vs W88

M96: W85 vs W87

Quarter-finals

M97: W89 vs W90

M98: W93 vs W94

M99: W91 vs W92

M100: W95 vs W96

Semi-finals

M101: W97 vs W98

M102: W99 vs W100

Third-place match

M103: L101 vs L102

Final

M104: W101 vs W102