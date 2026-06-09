9 June 2026
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Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026
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9 June 2026 11:34
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Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026

FIFA has confirmed the officiating team for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Group A encounter will be played on June 11 in Mexico City and is scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio has been appointed as the main official for the tournament opener. He will be assisted by fellow Brazilians Bruno Pires and Bruno Boschilia, while Colombia's Nicolas Gallo will oversee the VAR system.

Sampaio is one of South America's most experienced referees and previously officiated at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. His appointment highlights FIFA's trust in experienced officials for one of the most important matches of the tournament.

FIFA has also announced the refereeing teams for three other World Cup fixtures. Egyptian official Amin Mohamed will referee the match between South Korea and the Czech Republic, assisted by Mahmoud Abouelregal and Ahmed Hossam Taha.

The game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be officiated by Argentina's Facundo Tello, with Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade serving as assistant referees.

Meanwhile, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie has been assigned to the United States versus Paraguay clash. His assistants will be Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries, also from the Netherlands.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 national teams.

Idman.Biz
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