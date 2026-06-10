10 June 2026
EN

Protests disrupt roads around Azteca Stadium ahead of World Cup 2026 opener

World Cup 2026
News
10 June 2026 17:07
24
Protests disrupt roads around Azteca Stadium ahead of World Cup 2026 opener

Tensions have risen in Mexico City ahead of the opening ceremony and first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with thousands of protesters blocking roads leading to the iconic Azteca Stadium.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the demonstrations have been organized by a teachers' union and have been ongoing since last week. Protesters are demanding higher wages and the repeal of legislation related to pension reform.

Azteca Stadium is set to host both the opening ceremony and the first match of the tournament, making the disruptions particularly significant as fans and officials prepare for the start of football's biggest event.

Mexican authorities have responded by implementing additional measures aimed at reducing traffic congestion and ensuring public safety during the opening days of the World Cup. Security and transportation plans have been strengthened to minimize the impact of the protests on tournament operations.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada, is expected to be the largest edition in the tournament's history. Mexico City is preparing to welcome thousands of international visitors for the opening festivities.

The opening match of the World Cup is scheduled to take place at Azteca Stadium on June 11.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

İctimai TV to air World Cup 2026 replays for Azerbaijani viewers - PHOTO/VIDEO
18:10
World Cup 2026

İctimai TV to air World Cup 2026 replays for Azerbaijani viewers - PHOTO/VIDEO

Broadcaster announces special coverage plans to accommodate matches played overnight

Norway to bring 300 kilograms of salmon and 6,000 oranges to World Cup 2026
14:16
World Cup 2026

Norway to bring 300 kilograms of salmon and 6,000 oranges to World Cup 2026

Scandinavians prioritize familiar nutrition as part of their tournament preparations in the United States

Spain enter World Cup 2026 on 30-match unbeaten run
12:27
World Cup 2026

Spain enter World Cup 2026 on 30-match unbeaten run

European champions are enjoying the second-longest undefeated streak in the nation's history

White House official responds to controversy over referee's visa denial ahead of World Cup
10:47
World Cup 2026

White House official responds to controversy over referee's visa denial ahead of World Cup

Andrew Giuliani insists U.S. security concerns, not politics, are behind the decision

Robertson moved by letter from Diogo Jota's widow ahead of World Cup 2026
9 June 17:20
World Cup 2026

Robertson moved by letter from Diogo Jota's widow ahead of World Cup 2026

Scotland captain vows to carry memory of former Liverpool teammate into the tournament
Azerbaijan NOC vice-president reveals who he will support at World Cup 2026
9 June 16:13
World Cup 2026

Azerbaijan NOC vice-president reveals who he will support at World Cup 2026

Chingiz Huseynzade names Portugal and the Netherlands as his favorites while backing Türkiye for a strong tournament

Most read

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez
8 June 18:11
World football

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

Argentina forward reportedly valued at around €150 million by city rivals

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule
8 June 16:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule

The upcoming tournament will be the largest and most technologically advanced World Cup in football history

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga
8 June 15:49
World football

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga

Unnamed side used prediction markets to hedge against potential financial losses from dropping out of Spain's top flight

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026
9 June 11:34
World Cup 2026

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026

Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio to take charge of Mexico vs South Africa curtain-raiser in Mexico City