Protests disrupt roads around Azteca Stadium ahead of World Cup 2026 opener

Tensions have risen in Mexico City ahead of the opening ceremony and first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with thousands of protesters blocking roads leading to the iconic Azteca Stadium.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the demonstrations have been organized by a teachers' union and have been ongoing since last week. Protesters are demanding higher wages and the repeal of legislation related to pension reform.

Azteca Stadium is set to host both the opening ceremony and the first match of the tournament, making the disruptions particularly significant as fans and officials prepare for the start of football's biggest event.

Mexican authorities have responded by implementing additional measures aimed at reducing traffic congestion and ensuring public safety during the opening days of the World Cup. Security and transportation plans have been strengthened to minimize the impact of the protests on tournament operations.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada, is expected to be the largest edition in the tournament's history. Mexico City is preparing to welcome thousands of international visitors for the opening festivities.

The opening match of the World Cup is scheduled to take place at Azteca Stadium on June 11.