Azerbaijan NOC vice-president reveals who he will support at World Cup 2026

Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee vice-president Chingiz Huseynzade has revealed which national teams he will be supporting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Huseynzade told journalists that Portugal and the Netherlands are the two teams he has followed and supported for decades.

"One of these teams is Portugal. I have supported them since the era of Eusebio. The second is the Netherlands. I started following them during Johan Cruyff's time and have remained a fan ever since," he said.

The NOC official also spoke about Türkiye's prospects at the upcoming tournament. He recalled the Turkish national team's historic third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, which remains the country's best-ever result on football's biggest stage.

"I believe Türkiye now has its strongest team since that generation. I expect them to perform very well at the World Cup and compete strongly against every opponent," Huseynzade added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will be the first World Cup in history to feature 48 national teams.