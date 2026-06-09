Senegal squad subjected to security checks upon arrival in the United States

The Senegal national football team has arrived in the United States to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, footage circulating on social media shows members of the African nation's delegation undergoing additional security procedures after landing at an airport in the United States.

In the video, players and team officials can be seen standing near their luggage while security personnel carry out inspections. The footage quickly attracted attention online, with many users discussing the screening process experienced by the Senegalese delegation.

At present, neither FIFA, the Senegalese Football Federation nor US authorities have issued official statements regarding the images shared on social media.

Senegal will be aiming to make a strong impression at the World Cup after becoming one of Africa's most consistent national teams in recent years. The Lions of Teranga reached the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup and continue to be regarded among the continent's leading football nations.

At the 2026 tournament, Senegal will compete in a challenging group alongside France, Iraq and Norway.