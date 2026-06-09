Robertson moved by letter from Diogo Jota's widow ahead of World Cup 2026

Scotland captain Andy Robertson experienced an emotional moment ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after receiving a letter from Rute Cardoso, the widow of late Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the message was delivered as part of FIFA's "Letters That Unite" project. In her letter, Cardoso reflected on the close friendship between Robertson and Jota and thanked the Scotland defender for keeping her husband's memory alive.

She wrote that Jota's dream of playing at the World Cup would, in a way, travel to the tournament through Robertson. Cardoso also noted that Scotland's return to the World Cup after a long absence felt like the continuation of a dream that Jota himself had once shared.

Robertson was visibly emotional while reading the letter. The Liverpool defender said he would always honor Jota's memory and that he would be playing at the World Cup not only for himself and his country, but also for his former teammate and friend.

Robertson and Jota developed a close bond during their years together at Liverpool. The Portuguese forward tragically died in a car accident in July 2025 at the age of 28, a loss that deeply affected the football community.

Scotland will compete in Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are set to face Haiti, Morocco and Brazil.