Norway to bring 300 kilograms of salmon and 6,000 oranges to World Cup 2026

The Norway national football team has attracted attention with an unusual aspect of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, planning to transport large quantities of food from home to the United States.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Norwegian delegation has ordered 300 kilograms of salmon, 116 kilograms of the country's traditional brunost cheese and 6,000 oranges to be used throughout the tournament.

The products will form part of the players' daily diet as Norway seeks to maintain optimal nutrition during the World Cup. Team officials believe that familiar food can play an important role not only in physical performance but also in the players' psychological comfort while spending several weeks away from home.

Meals for the Norwegian squad will be prepared by renowned chefs Aron Espeland, Eirik Tufte and Christian Karlsson. The trio will oversee the team's nutrition throughout the tournament and will prepare four meals per day for more than 60 people.

The menu will include fish, chicken, pasta, rice and potatoes, along with other light dishes that the players are accustomed to eating during training camps and international competitions.

Norway will be based in Greensboro, North Carolina, during the World Cup. The Scandinavian side hopes that careful attention to nutrition and recovery will help the team perform at its best on football's biggest stage.