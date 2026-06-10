10 June 2026
EN

Norway to bring 300 kilograms of salmon and 6,000 oranges to World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026
News
10 June 2026 14:16
45
Norway to bring 300 kilograms of salmon and 6,000 oranges to World Cup 2026

The Norway national football team has attracted attention with an unusual aspect of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, planning to transport large quantities of food from home to the United States.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Norwegian delegation has ordered 300 kilograms of salmon, 116 kilograms of the country's traditional brunost cheese and 6,000 oranges to be used throughout the tournament.

The products will form part of the players' daily diet as Norway seeks to maintain optimal nutrition during the World Cup. Team officials believe that familiar food can play an important role not only in physical performance but also in the players' psychological comfort while spending several weeks away from home.

Meals for the Norwegian squad will be prepared by renowned chefs Aron Espeland, Eirik Tufte and Christian Karlsson. The trio will oversee the team's nutrition throughout the tournament and will prepare four meals per day for more than 60 people.

The menu will include fish, chicken, pasta, rice and potatoes, along with other light dishes that the players are accustomed to eating during training camps and international competitions.

Norway will be based in Greensboro, North Carolina, during the World Cup. The Scandinavian side hopes that careful attention to nutrition and recovery will help the team perform at its best on football's biggest stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

İctimai TV to air World Cup 2026 replays for Azerbaijani viewers - PHOTO/VIDEO
18:10
World Cup 2026

İctimai TV to air World Cup 2026 replays for Azerbaijani viewers - PHOTO/VIDEO

Broadcaster announces special coverage plans to accommodate matches played overnight

Protests disrupt roads around Azteca Stadium ahead of World Cup 2026 opener
17:07
World Cup 2026

Protests disrupt roads around Azteca Stadium ahead of World Cup 2026 opener

Thousands of demonstrators gather in Mexico City just days before the tournament's opening ceremony

Spain enter World Cup 2026 on 30-match unbeaten run
12:27
World Cup 2026

Spain enter World Cup 2026 on 30-match unbeaten run

European champions are enjoying the second-longest undefeated streak in the nation's history

White House official responds to controversy over referee's visa denial ahead of World Cup
10:47
World Cup 2026

White House official responds to controversy over referee's visa denial ahead of World Cup

Andrew Giuliani insists U.S. security concerns, not politics, are behind the decision

Robertson moved by letter from Diogo Jota's widow ahead of World Cup 2026
9 June 17:20
World Cup 2026

Robertson moved by letter from Diogo Jota's widow ahead of World Cup 2026

Scotland captain vows to carry memory of former Liverpool teammate into the tournament
Azerbaijan NOC vice-president reveals who he will support at World Cup 2026
9 June 16:13
World Cup 2026

Azerbaijan NOC vice-president reveals who he will support at World Cup 2026

Chingiz Huseynzade names Portugal and the Netherlands as his favorites while backing Türkiye for a strong tournament

Most read

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez
8 June 18:11
World football

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

Argentina forward reportedly valued at around €150 million by city rivals

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule
8 June 16:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule

The upcoming tournament will be the largest and most technologically advanced World Cup in football history

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga
8 June 15:49
World football

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga

Unnamed side used prediction markets to hedge against potential financial losses from dropping out of Spain's top flight

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026
9 June 11:34
World Cup 2026

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026

Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio to take charge of Mexico vs South Africa curtain-raiser in Mexico City