Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has commented on the controversy surrounding the denial of entry to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, one of Africa's leading football referees was recently denied a U.S. visa, preventing him from potentially working at matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Giuliani dismissed suggestions that the decision was linked to criticism of Somalia by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The premise of that question is incorrect. The President has been very consistent in saying that we are not going to allow people into the United States who pose a threat, whether it is for the World Cup or for any other reason," Giuliani said.

Artan is widely regarded as one of Africa's top referees and had been included among the officials under consideration for assignments at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The visa decision has sparked discussion within the football community, given FIFA's efforts to assemble the strongest possible group of match officials for the tournament.