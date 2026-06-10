Spain enter World Cup 2026 on 30-match unbeaten run

Spain will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign riding a remarkable 30-match unbeaten streak after defeating Peru 3-1 in an international friendly on June 8, İdman.Biz reports.

The reigning European champions have now gone 30 consecutive matches without defeat, recording 22 victories and eight draws during the run. It is the second-longest unbeaten streak in the history of the Spanish national team.

Only Spain's legendary run between February 2007 and June 2009 was longer. During that period, La Roja remained unbeaten in 35 matches, collecting 32 wins and three draws on their way to becoming one of the most dominant international teams of the modern era.

The latest victory over Peru provides further evidence that Spain are among the favorites heading into the World Cup. Under their current generation of talented players, the team has combined attacking quality with defensive consistency, losing none of its last 30 matches.

Spain will open their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15. They have also been drawn into Group H alongside Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, setting up a challenging path in the tournament's opening stage.

With confidence high and history within reach, Spain will be aiming not only to extend their unbeaten run but also to add a second World Cup title to their trophy collection.