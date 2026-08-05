Sabah to face Aarhus in Champions League qualifier

The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round continues on Tuesday, with Azerbaijani club Sabah set to enter the competition. As reported by İdman.Biz, the Baku-based side will face Denmark's Aarhus in the first leg away from home.

The match will be played at Randers Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 20:30 Baku time. Slovenian FIFA referee Rade Obrenović has been appointed to officiate the encounter.

The return leg will take place on August 11 at Bank Respublika Arena in Masazır, with kick-off at 20:00 local time.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Turkish side Fenerbahçe will host Austria's Sturm Graz.

UEFA Champions League

Third qualifying round, first legs

August 5

20:30 - Aarhus vs Sabah

22:00 - Fenerbahçe vs Sturm Graz