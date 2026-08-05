5 August 2026
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Vinicius rejects Real Madrid's €110m contract offer

World football
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5 August 2026 11:20
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Vinicius rejects Real Madrid's €110m contract offer

Vinícius Júnior has turned down Real Madrid's latest contract offer. As reported by İdman.Biz, citing El Larguero, the Spanish giants proposed a new five-year deal worth €110 million in total, with an annual salary of €22 million, but the parties failed to reach an agreement.

The Brazilian international is reportedly aiming to increase his yearly earnings to around €30 million. Another meeting between the player's representatives and the club is scheduled for August 5, with salary as well as commercial and image rights expected to be discussed.

The 26-year-old is under contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2027. If the two sides fail to agree on an extension, the Spanish club could consider selling the forward. Vinícius has been linked with a move to Arsenal, although no official offer has been submitted to Real Madrid.

Vinícius most recently represented Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing as his country's top scorer with four goals. Brazil's campaign came to an end in the Round of 16.

Idman.Biz
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