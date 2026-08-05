5 August 2026
EN

PSG opens academy in Kazakhstan

World football
News
5 August 2026 09:35
78
PSG opens academy in Kazakhstan

Paris Saint-Germain has officially announced the opening of a new academy in Kazakhstan. As reported by İdman.Biz the club's football academy will be based in Astana, the country's capital, according to PSG's official website.

"The opening of the PSG Academy in Kazakhstan reflects the club's commitment to further expanding the reach of its expertise and values far beyond Paris. With the launch of the new academy in Astana, we are taking another important step in developing a global network that enables thousands of young footballers around the world to train according to Paris Saint-Germain's high standards and continue their development as part of the PSG family," said PSG's Director of Business Diversification, Merchandising and Marketing, Nadia Benmokhtar.

The academy is set to welcome up to 300 boys and girls from September. Kazakhstan will become the 24th country to join the global PSG Academy network.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neymar provokes rival fans after Santos victory - VIDEO
14:45
World football

Neymar provokes rival fans after Santos victory - VIDEO

The Brazilian star was involved in a heated confrontation following Santos' Copa do Brasil win over Remo
Vinicius rejects Real Madrid's €110m contract offer
11:20
World football

Vinicius rejects Real Madrid's €110m contract offer

The Brazilian forward is seeking improved financial terms as negotiations with the club continue
Inter make decision on Çalhanoğlu's future
10:11
World football

Inter make decision on Çalhanoğlu's future

The Turkish midfielder is expected to remain at the club, with contract talks planned for later in the season
Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job
4 August 15:50
World football

Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Vladimir Petkovic
Chelsea top transfer income rankings since 2020
4 August 14:39
World football

Chelsea top transfer income rankings since 2020

Premier League club has generated €1.27 billion from player sales over the past six years
Marc-André ter Stegen joins Ajax on loan from Barcelona
4 August 13:28
World football

Marc-André ter Stegen joins Ajax on loan from Barcelona

Veteran goalkeeper will spend the 2026/27 season in Amsterdam after a loan spell at Girona

Most read

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
3 August 10:09
World football

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The MLS side have reportedly revived their interest in the Napoli midfielder as a potential star signing
Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents
3 August 14:56
Azerbaijan football

Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents

The Azerbaijani side would face either Hapoel Be'er Sheva or Red Star Belgrade if they overcome Aarhus in the third qualifying round
Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job
4 August 15:50
World football

Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Vladimir Petkovic
Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding
4 August 11:07
Football

Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have not officially confirmed reports claiming they will marry on August 8 in Madeira