PSG opens academy in Kazakhstan

Paris Saint-Germain has officially announced the opening of a new academy in Kazakhstan. As reported by İdman.Biz the club's football academy will be based in Astana, the country's capital, according to PSG's official website.

"The opening of the PSG Academy in Kazakhstan reflects the club's commitment to further expanding the reach of its expertise and values far beyond Paris. With the launch of the new academy in Astana, we are taking another important step in developing a global network that enables thousands of young footballers around the world to train according to Paris Saint-Germain's high standards and continue their development as part of the PSG family," said PSG's Director of Business Diversification, Merchandising and Marketing, Nadia Benmokhtar.

The academy is set to welcome up to 300 boys and girls from September. Kazakhstan will become the 24th country to join the global PSG Academy network.