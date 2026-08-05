Inter make decision on Çalhanoğlu's future

Hakan Çalhanoğlu will not be leaving Inter during the current summer transfer window. As reported by İdman.Biz, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano says the Nerazzurri have no intention of letting the Turkish midfielder depart.

Although the 32-year-old's current contract expires next summer, the Milan club plans to discuss a new deal closer to the middle of the season, around December or January.

Çalhanoğlu has been with Inter since 2021. Last season, he made 30 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.