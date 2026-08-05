Qurbanov backs Kochalski: "If we lose, we have to accept criticism"

Qarabag head coach Qurban Qurbanov has defended goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski ahead of his side's UEFA Conference League third qualifying round first-leg clash with Dynamo Kyiv. As reported by İdman.Biz, the experienced coach spoke at the pre-match press conference, where he also confirmed the club remains active in the transfer market.

"We're continuing our search. We want to strengthen the squad with new players. I believe we'll be able to bring in the footballers we're targeting," Qurbanov said.

The Qarabag manager also addressed Kochalski's mental state following recent criticism, insisting the Polish goalkeeper has coped well and that players must be prepared to face scrutiny.

"Kochalski is doing well mentally. In general, we have to accept criticism. Even when we've lost matches, we've sometimes been applauded. Against CSKA Sofia, he simply couldn't help us in the penalty shootout. I was satisfied with his overall performance during the game. If we lose, we have to accept criticism," he said.

Qurbanov also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Azerbaijan Premier League season.

"The next championship will be even more competitive. We have to prepare more carefully and be more focused. But right now, our full attention is on the European competitions."

The first leg between Dynamo Kyiv and Qarabag will be played on August 6 at the Lublin Arena in Poland, with kick-off at 21:00 Baku time. The return leg is scheduled for August 13 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.