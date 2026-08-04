4 August 2026
EN

Morocco's Yasmin Mrabet has same penalty saved twice at WAFCON

Women's football
News
4 August 2026 17:18
42
Morocco's Yasmin Mrabet has same penalty saved twice at WAFCON

Morocco midfielder Yasmin Mrabet failed to convert the same penalty twice during her side's Women's Africa Cup of Nations group-stage match against Senegal, as reported by İdman.Biz.

Morocco were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute, but Mrabet's initial effort was saved by 18-year-old Senegal goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye.

Following a VAR review, officials ruled that Ndiaye had left her goal line before the kick was taken, and the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken.

Mrabet stepped up again but aimed her second attempt in the same direction. Ndiaye once more guessed correctly and produced another save.

The Group A encounter ended in a 0-0 draw. Morocco advanced to the quarter-finals as group winners with seven points, while Senegal finished third with four points and were eliminated from the tournament.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Spain become first country to hold men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time
20 July 10:47
World Cup 2026

Spain become first country to hold men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time

The men's national team joined the women's side at the top of world football after defeating Argentina in the 2026 final

Roma reach agreement with Mason Greenwood
16 June 15:00
Women's football

Roma reach agreement with Mason Greenwood

Marseille winger emerges as Gian Piero Gasperini’s top transfer target
Azerbaijan women's coach praises team's progress despite World Cup qualifying exit
10 June 11:57
National team

Azerbaijan women's coach praises team's progress despite World Cup qualifying exit

Siyasat Asgarov says his players have done "amazing things" over the past year

Eight red cards overshadow USA's victory over Brazil in women's international friendly
10 June 11:22
Women's football

Eight red cards overshadow USA's victory over Brazil in women's international friendly - VIDEO

Tempers flare in Fortaleza as players, coaches and staff are sent off during a chaotic finale

Khanim Asadova dedicates Azerbaijan goal to her family and head coach
6 June 12:57
Women's football

Khanim Asadova dedicates Azerbaijan goal to her family and head coach

The midfielder scored Azerbaijan's only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Hungary in World Cup qualifying
Kim Jong Un Meets Historic Women’s Champions After Asian Triumph – PHOTOS/VIDEO
3 June 16:38
Women's football

Kim Jong Un Meets Historic Women’s Champions After Asian Triumph – PHOTOS/VIDEO

North Korea’s Neghohyang become the first club from the country to win the AFC Women’s Champions League, securing a place on the global stage

Most read

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
3 August 10:09
World football

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The MLS side have reportedly revived their interest in the Napoli midfielder as a potential star signing
Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents
3 August 14:56
Azerbaijan football

Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents

The Azerbaijani side would face either Hapoel Be'er Sheva or Red Star Belgrade if they overcome Aarhus in the third qualifying round
2029 Club World Cup faces uncertainty
3 August 11:56
World football

2029 Club World Cup faces uncertainty

FIFA has yet to secure an agreement with Europe's top clubs, while the host nation also remains undecided
Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr
3 August 17:50
World football

Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr

The Turkish giants have reportedly contacted Crystal Palace over a move for the Senegal international