Morocco's Yasmin Mrabet has same penalty saved twice at WAFCON

Morocco midfielder Yasmin Mrabet failed to convert the same penalty twice during her side's Women's Africa Cup of Nations group-stage match against Senegal, as reported by İdman.Biz.

Morocco were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute, but Mrabet's initial effort was saved by 18-year-old Senegal goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye.

Following a VAR review, officials ruled that Ndiaye had left her goal line before the kick was taken, and the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken.

Mrabet stepped up again but aimed her second attempt in the same direction. Ndiaye once more guessed correctly and produced another save.

The Group A encounter ended in a 0-0 draw. Morocco advanced to the quarter-finals as group winners with seven points, while Senegal finished third with four points and were eliminated from the tournament.