Azerbaijan women's coach praises team's progress despite World Cup qualifying exit

Azerbaijan women's national team head coach Siyasat Asgarov has praised his players following their 3-1 victory over North Macedonia in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the coach told AFFA's press service that the team had overcome both physical and psychological challenges ahead of the match.

"Our girls have done amazing things," Asgarov said. "They had come through a difficult game and a long journey, but we managed to help them recover and prepare properly. The result against Hungary had affected the team psychologically because we had a chance to earn a draw but failed to take it."

The Azerbaijani coach noted that his players followed the tactical plan successfully and showed strong determination after conceding a goal.

"We entered the match highly motivated and tried to control the game from the first minutes. We implemented the plan we had worked on during training sessions, and the result reflected that. Unfortunately, a defensive mistake led to a goal, but the players showed character and secured an important victory," he said.

Asgarov also highlighted the progress made by women's football in Azerbaijan over the past year. Despite finishing the group stage with 12 points, the team was unable to advance to the next round due to the competition's regulations.

"That disappoints us, but it is not the end of the road," he added. "This campaign has given us valuable experience, and several new players have joined the squad. We now have to focus on our future objectives. After the Nations League draw, we will begin preparations for the next set of matches."

Azerbaijan concluded its World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note, and the coaching staff remains optimistic about the team's continued development ahead of future international competitions.