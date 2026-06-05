President Aliyev allocates 1 million manats to Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order allocating financial support to the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation following the national team's victory at the 2026 European Championship.

Under the decree, 1 million manats will be allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as provided for in the 2026 state budget, in recognition of the national team's latest achievement on the international stage.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the allocation of the funds, while the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with resolving issues arising from the implementation of the presidential order.

The decision comes a day after Azerbaijan claimed the European minifootball title for the second time in its history. In the final held in Bratislava, Slovakia, Elshad Guliyev's side defeated Ukraine 2-0 to lift the trophy.

Azerbaijan first became European champions in 2022 and further enhanced its reputation by winning the World Championship on home soil in Baku in 2025. The latest triumph cements the country's position among the leading nations in international minifootball and continues a remarkable period of success for the national team.