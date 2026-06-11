Azerbaijan drop two places in latest FIFA rankings

Ayhan Abbasov's side now sit 126th in the world following recent international friendlies

FIFA has released its latest ranking of national teams, with Azerbaijan slipping two positions in the standings, İdman.biz reports.

The team coached by Ayhan Abbasov is now ranked 126th in the world with 1,132.00 points.

Among Azerbaijan's upcoming opponents in the UEFA Nations League, Lithuania occupy 149th place with 1,056.85 points, while Liechtenstein are 206th with 797.70 points.

The ranking update follows Azerbaijan's recent training camp in Europe, where the national team played two friendly matches. Abbasov's side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Malta before bouncing back with a 2-1 victory over San Marino.

Azerbaijan continue their preparations for the next Nations League campaign, with the coaching staff looking to build on the positives from the latest international window.

At the top of the FIFA rankings, reigning world champions Argentina remain in first place with 1,877.27 points. Spain are second, while France occupy third position.