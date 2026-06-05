President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Azerbaijan's European Champion Minifootball Team

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijan's national minifootball team following its victory at the European Championship.

In a message published on his official X account, the Azerbaijani leader hailed the team's latest achievement and highlighted its growing place in the country's sporting history.

"Having become European champions in 2022 and world champions in 2025, Azerbaijan's national minifootball team has written another glorious page in our sporting history by once again winning the European title. The fact that this victory was achieved in a team sport makes it doubly pleasing. I sincerely congratulate our team on this magnificent success and wish our national side many more achievements in the future. Long live Azerbaijan!" President Aliyev wrote.

Azerbaijan have emerged as one of the dominant forces in international minifootball in recent years. The national team captured its first European Championship title in 2022 before adding the World Championship crown in 2025.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan's national minifootball team defeated Ukraine 2-0 in the European Championship final, securing its second continental title and further cementing its status as one of the sport's leading nations.