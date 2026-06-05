5 June 2026
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Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijan's European champion minifootball team

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5 June 2026 16:32
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Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijan's European champion minifootball team

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the country's national minifootball team following its triumph at the European Championship, İdman.Biz reports.

The message was published on her official Instagram account after Azerbaijan secured the continental title.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan's national minifootball team on winning the European Championship and wish all members of our national side strong health, strength, energy, and many more victories and achievements," Aliyeva wrote.

Azerbaijan's latest success continues a remarkable run for the national team, which has established itself as one of the leading forces in international minifootball in recent years.

Yesterday in Bratislava, Slovakia, Azerbaijan defeated Ukraine 2-0 in the European Championship final to claim the trophy for the second time in the nation's history. Elshad Guliyev's side previously won the European title in 2022 and followed that achievement by capturing their first-ever World Championship gold medal on home soil in Baku in 2025.

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