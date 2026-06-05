5 June 2026
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Orkhan Mammadov Hails Azerbaijan's European Title

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5 June 2026 11:39
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Orkhan Mammadov Hails Azerbaijan's European Title

Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation President Orkhan Mammadov has described the national team's second European Championship title as a major achievement for both Azerbaijani sport and football, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking after Azerbaijan's triumph at the tournament in Slovakia, Mammadov congratulated the players, coaching staff and supporters who helped the team secure another continental crown.

"I congratulate everyone on this victory. I congratulate our fans, the sporting community and football family both in Azerbaijan and here in Slovakia. This is a historic success. Our supporters gave us incredible backing throughout the tournament. Many travelled from different cities across Europe to support the team. I would like to thank every one of them," Mammadov said.

The federation chief also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan's embassy in Slovakia for its support during the competition and described becoming European champions once again as a source of immense pride.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan's growing reputation in minifootball has made every tournament more challenging. After winning the European Championship in 2022 and lifting the World Cup on home soil in Baku in 2025, opponents now approach matches against Azerbaijan differently.

"Teams treat us differently now because of our success. Every match is more difficult, and everyone wants to beat the champions. That makes this achievement even more special," he said.

The AMF president also highlighted the contribution of long-serving head coach Elshad Guliyev, crediting him with building a strong and united squad capable of competing at the highest level.

According to Mammadov, the federation's success is the result of years of careful planning, player development and strong support for the sport. He also thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his continued backing of minifootball in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan secured its latest title by defeating Ukraine 2-0 in the European Championship final, claiming a second continental crown in four years and further strengthening its position as one of the world's leading minifootball nations.

Idman.Biz
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