Roma reach agreement with Mason Greenwood

Marseille winger emerges as Gian Piero Gasperini’s top transfer target

Roma have reportedly reached an agreement with Marseille forward Mason Greenwood as the Italian club looks to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the new season, İdman.Biz reports.

According to transfer insider Nicolo Schira, the Giallorossi have agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old English winger. The proposed contract would run until 2031 and include an annual salary of €5 million.

With an agreement in place with the player, Roma are now preparing to open formal negotiations with Marseille in an attempt to complete the transfer.

Greenwood has emerged as the primary attacking target for newly appointed head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who is eager to add more creativity, pace and goal-scoring threat to his squad. The experienced Italian manager is expected to play a key role in shaping Roma’s transfer strategy this summer.

After reviving his career in France, Greenwood enjoyed an impressive campaign with Marseille, attracting interest from several clubs across Europe. His performances helped establish him as one of the most sought-after attacking players on the transfer market.

Roma are expected to be active during the summer window as they seek to build a squad capable of competing for Champions League qualification and challenging at the top end of Serie A.