2 March 2026
Nigar Mirzalieva: “I am facing some small adaptation difficulties at Hamburg” + VIDEO

2 March 2026 14:49
24
Nigar Mirzalieva has admitted she is still adjusting to life in Germany after becoming the first Azerbaijani footballer to feature in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old forward completed a move from Zenit to Hamburg last month and has already made two appearances in Germany’s top flight. She is currently back in Azerbaijan on international duty ahead of her country’s World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia.

Speaking to Idman.Biz, Mirzalieva shared her early impressions of the Bundesliga. “Women’s football in Germany is really well developed. At every match we see huge support from the fans, the stands are full. It is very nice to see how much women’s football is loved in Europe. That gives you extra energy and helps us show a good level of performance,” she said.

Assessing her own start, she was honest about the challenges. “I think I have played quite well. But there is the question of adapting to the team - I am facing some small difficulties because I do not know the language. Still, I am grateful to the club because I do not feel like a stranger. My team-mates and the coaching staff support me. I believe everyone experiences difficulties at first – with the language and with moving to a new country where you do not know anyone. It is hard at the beginning, but you get used to it.”

Mirzalieva revealed she plans to begin learning German after the national team camp. Until now, she has relied on the assistant coach and a Turkish team-mate to help bridge the language gap at Hamburg. “I communicate equally with all the girls, we are friends. They ask me about football in our country and about the national team. I show them videos and photos and tell them about our matches,” she explained.

She also said that her experience has challenged stereotypes she had previously heard. “I was told that Germans can be a bit strict and serious. I cannot say that about everyone, but I have not felt anything negative towards me. The team treat me very well. They are kind and united like a family. Everywhere you find both good and bad people, but in my environment I have only met good ones”.

Beyond football, Mirzalieva is enjoying life in the city. “It is my first time living and playing in Europe, so I am still adapting. But Hamburg is a beautiful and interesting city,” she said.

Despite her positive impressions, being far from home has not been easy. “I miss my family very much. It is a little difficult for me. But I have goals, so I must be patient. I want to work harder on myself. My aim is to play for even stronger top clubs. I believe the road to success goes through Hamburg”.

Idman.Biz
