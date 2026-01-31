Azerbaijan national team footballer moves to Serbian club

Azerbaijan women’s national team footballer Alina Nakhmedova will continue her career in Serbia after completing a transfer to Partizan.

According to İdman.Biz, the move was officially confirmed by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), which announced that the midfielder has signed with the Belgrade-based club. The switch marks another step for Azerbaijani women’s footballers seeking competitive experience abroad.

Partizan, one of Serbia’s most recognisable sporting institutions, have increasingly looked to strengthen their women’s squad with international talent, while Nakhmedova gains the opportunity to develop in a different footballing environment and raise her visibility at club level. Such transfers are often viewed as crucial for players from emerging football nations aiming to enhance both technical growth and international exposure.

For the Azerbaijan national team, the move is expected to provide valuable match practice in a competitive European league, potentially benefiting the squad ahead of upcoming qualification campaigns and regional tournaments.