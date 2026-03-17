Iran FA in talks with FIFA to move World Cup 2026 matches from US to Mexico

The Football Federation of Iran has opened discussions with FIFA about moving the national team’s matches at the 2026 World Cup from the United States to Mexico, federation president Mehdi Taj has said, İdman.Biz reports.

According to a statement cited by the Iranian embassy in Mexico, the request comes after comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the security situation surrounding the Iranian team.

“Since the US president Donald Trump clearly stated that he cannot guarantee the safety of Iran’s national team, we certainly will not travel to the United States,” Taj said. “We are in talks with FIFA so that the World Cup matches can take place in Mexico.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, marking the first time the tournament will be staged across three countries. The competition is scheduled to run from 11 June to 19 July.

Under the current schedule, Iran are set to play all three of their group-stage matches in the United States. The Iranian side has been drawn in a group alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Any change of venue would require approval from FIFA and coordination with the tournament organisers, as match locations and logistics for the expanded 48-team tournament have already been largely finalised.