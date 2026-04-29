29 April 2026
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Aston Villa ready to sign Marcus Rashford on permanent deal this summer

World football
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29 April 2026 17:58
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Aston Villa ready to sign Marcus Rashford on permanent deal this summer

Unai Emery keen on forward as Barcelona struggle to trigger purchase option

Aston Villa FC are ready to make a permanent move for Marcus Rashford this summer as uncertainty grows over his long-term future, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Sky Sports News, the England international is currently on loan at FC Barcelona from Manchester United FC, with the Spanish side holding an option to buy him for €30 million. However, Barcelona’s financial constraints are understood to be preventing them from activating the clause.

The Catalan club are reportedly interested in extending Rashford’s loan, but Manchester United are unwilling to agree to another temporary deal, preferring a permanent solution.

Villa head coach Unai Emery is said to be an admirer of the forward, having worked with him during a previous loan spell between January and the end of last season. Rashford scored four goals in 17 appearances during that period, leaving a positive impression at Villa Park.

Despite Villa’s interest, the player is believed to favour staying at Camp Nou, where he has been a key contributor this season. The 28-year-old has made 45 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, registering 13 goals and 10 assists.

With Barcelona facing financial limitations and Manchester United keen to resolve the situation, Rashford’s future is shaping up to be one of the key transfer stories of the summer window.

Idman.Biz
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