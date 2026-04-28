Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father

Georgia international remains committed despite reported Premier League interest

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not considering a move away from the French champions despite ongoing transfer speculation, according to his father, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Georgian outlet kvirispalitra.ge, Badri Kvaratskhelia insisted there is currently no discussion about a potential departure. He stressed that his son is settled at PSG, where he is regarded as a key figure in a squad competing at the highest level in European football.

“Khvicha plays for a very strong and successful club where he is trusted and valued. He is one of the leading players in a team that has recently lifted the Champions League trophy and is again competing deep into the tournament. There is no reason for him to think about leaving,” he said.

The player’s father added that any future decision would depend on the club’s stance rather than external interest. He noted that Kvaratskhelia continues to feature regularly despite strong competition for places and remains an important part of the squad.

Reports linking the Georgian midfielder with a move to the Premier League, including interest from Arsenal, have also been played down. “Yes, there are rumours about interest from Arsenal and other clubs, but my son pays no attention to that. He is fully focused on his team and on helping the club while representing his country with pride,” he added.

Kvaratskhelia, who has established himself as one of PSG’s key attacking options this season, is expected to remain part of the club’s long-term plans as they continue to challenge domestically and in Europe.