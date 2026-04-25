25 April 2026
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AFFA considers scrapping reserve league as part of competition overhaul

Football
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25 April 2026 17:48
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AFFA considers scrapping reserve league as part of competition overhaul

Federation prioritises youth development ahead of home U20 World Cup

AFFA is considering abolishing the country’s reserve league as part of a broader review of its domestic competition structure, according to executive vice-president Sarkhan Hajiyev, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to reporters, Hajiyev confirmed that the issue is currently under discussion within the federation’s executive committee, with no final decision yet taken. “The liquidation of the reserve league is on the agenda. The matter is being discussed, but no decision has been made,” he said.

Even if the competition is retained, significant changes to its format remain a possibility. The proposed reforms could also extend to the national youth league, reflecting a wider effort to modernise the domestic football system and improve player development pathways.

Hajiyev noted that a number of players from the Azerbaijan U20 national football team currently compete in these leagues, meaning the scheduling of domestic tournaments is closely linked to the needs of the national side. Previous discussions on the calendar have involved both the federation and the Professional Football League, with some competitions paused to ensure clubs could field competitive squads.

The federation’s immediate priority is the preparation of the U20 national team for the 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Training camps and scheduling adjustments are expected to be aligned with the team’s preparation plan.

The Azerbaijan U20 side are currently holding a training camp in Gabala until 26 April as part of their build-up to the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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