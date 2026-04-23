23 April 2026
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Real Madrid confirm injuries to Militao and Guler after win over Alaves

World football
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23 April 2026 15:53
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Real Madrid confirm injuries to Militao and Guler after win over Alaves

Real Madrid have confirmed injuries to Eder Militao and Arda Guler following their 2:1 victory over Alaves in round 33 of La Liga.

The Madrid club released an official statement on their website, revealing that both players sustained hamstring injuries during the match and were unable to complete the game, Idman.Biz reports.

“Following medical tests carried out today, our player Eder Militao has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his left leg. Further updates are pending.

“Following medical tests carried out today, our player Arda Guler has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right leg. Further updates are pending,” the statement read.

The injuries come at a crucial stage of the season, with Real Madrid competing on multiple fronts and facing a demanding schedule. The absence of Militao, a key figure in defence, and Guler, one of the team’s emerging attacking talents, could impact squad rotation in the coming weeks.

The club are expected to provide more detailed information on the severity of both injuries after further assessment.

Idman.Biz
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