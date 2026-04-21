21 April 2026
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Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League

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21 April 2026 15:52
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Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League

Several rescheduled matches from Premier League matchweek 34 will be played this week due to FA Cup commitments.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the upcoming fixtures carry major significance. Chelsea could further complicate their push for a Champions League place, while Manchester City, after a 2-1 win over Arsenal, have closed the gap at the top.

Arsenal currently lead the table with 70 points from 33 matches, while City have 67 from 32. A win in their game in hand against Burnley could see Pep Guardiola’s side move into first place even before the weekend fixtures begin.

Brighton vs Chelsea

This is one of the key matches of the week for Chelsea. The London side are sixth with 48 points, part of a group of teams level on points, trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by seven and fourth-placed Aston Villa by ten. Brighton sit ninth on 47 points, meaning defeat could drag Chelsea deeper into a tightly contested race involving several direct rivals.

There is added context between the sides. Brighton have won their last two league matches against Chelsea, including a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge earlier this season. The hosts will be without Diego Gomez, Solly March and James Milner, though Kaoru Mitoma is expected to be available. For Chelsea, Estevao Willian is ruled out, Enzo Fernandez is fit, while a late decision will be made on Joao Pedro.

Burnley vs Manchester City

While the Brighton fixture is crucial for European qualification, the match at Turf Moor has direct implications for the title race. Following their win over Arsenal, Manchester City have reduced the gap to three points and still have a game in hand. For Guardiola’s side, every match is now decisive, and victory over Burnley could send them top of the table.

City have been boosted by the return of several players from injury, although some remain unavailable. Historically, they have dominated this fixture, winning the majority of recent meetings. Burnley, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone, and another defeat could severely damage their chances of survival.

Premier League matchweek 34 schedule:

21 April
Brighton vs Chelsea

22 April
Bournemouth vs Leeds
Burnley vs Manchester City

24 April
Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest

25 April
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
West Ham vs Everton
Wolverhampton vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Newcastle

27 April
Manchester United vs Brentford

Standings before matchweek 34:

1. Arsenal – 70
2. Manchester City – 67
3. Manchester United – 58
4. Aston Villa – 58
5. Liverpool – 55
6. Chelsea – 48
7. Brentford – 48
8. Bournemouth – 48
9. Brighton – 47
10. Everton – 47
11. Sunderland – 46
12. Fulham – 45
13. Crystal Palace – 43
14. Newcastle – 42
15. Leeds – 39
16. Nottingham Forest – 36
17. West Ham – 33
18. Tottenham – 31
19. Burnley – 20
20. Wolverhampton – 17

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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