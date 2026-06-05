5 June 2026
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Real Madrid prepare €150m move for Michael Olise

World football
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5 June 2026 18:15
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Real Madrid prepare €150m move for Michael Olise

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a €150 million bid for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise if Florentino Perez is re-elected as club president, according to Telegraph Sport, İdman.Biz reports.

The report claims that the France international has emerged as the preferred target of the Madrid giants, with Perez said to be ready to launch a major move shortly after the presidential election.

Perez recently stated that, should he win Sunday's vote, he would make an offer for a star player as early as Tuesday. While the long-serving president denied that the mystery target was Olise, the report suggests the 24-year-old Bayern attacker is in fact the player Real Madrid are most eager to sign.

Olise enjoyed an impressive season after joining Bayern Munich, establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting attacking talents. His creativity, dribbling ability and versatility across the forward line have attracted interest from several leading clubs.

The report also claims that Real Madrid remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves. However, Olise is believed to be Perez's priority target as the club looks to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.

Adding further intrigue to the speculation, the report states that Jose Mourinho would also like to see Olise at the Santiago Bernabeu should the Portuguese manager return to Real Madrid in the event of a Perez election victory.

Neither Real Madrid nor Bayern Munich have commented publicly on the reported transfer plans.

Idman.Biz
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