5 June 2026
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Mourinho loses damages claim against Galatasaray

World football
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5 June 2026 13:13
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Mourinho loses damages claim against Galatasaray

A Turkish court has rejected a damages claim filed by Jose Mourinho against Galatasaray following a dispute that emerged after the Istanbul derby between the two clubs, İdman.Biz reports.

The former Fenerbahce head coach had sought compensation of 1.907 million Turkish lira (approximately AZN 70,000), arguing that official statements and social media posts published by Galatasaray after the match had infringed upon his personal rights.

The case stemmed from the heated aftermath of the Galatasaray-Fenerbahce derby played on 24 February 2025. Mourinho subsequently took legal action, claiming that comments made by the club had caused moral damage.

However, Istanbul Anadolu's 36th Civil Court of First Instance ruled against the Portuguese coach. The court concluded that Galatasaray's statements should not be regarded as an unjustified attack on Mourinho's personal rights, but rather as criticism made in response to a public debate that had begun with Mourinho's own remarks.

Mourinho, one of football's most decorated managers, spent a turbulent spell in charge of Fenerbahce, with several high-profile disputes attracting significant attention in Turkish football. The rivalry between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray remains one of the fiercest in world football and frequently generates controversy both on and off the pitch.

Idman.Biz
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