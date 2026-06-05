5 June 2026
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Arsenal donate used socks to horse rescue charity - VIDEO

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5 June 2026 15:01
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Arsenal donate used socks to horse rescue charity

Premier League champions Arsenal have carried out an unusual charitable initiative by donating 40 pairs of used football socks to a British animal rescue organization, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Sun, the socks were sent to Redwings Horse Sanctuary, a charity dedicated to rescuing and caring for horses, ponies, donkeys and mules across the United Kingdom. The donation arrived shortly after Arsenal secured the league title.

The charity explained that football socks can serve a surprisingly useful purpose in animal care. Staff members use them to help protect animals' legs from insects and infections, while they can also be adapted as bandages during recovery from medical procedures.

In addition, the socks can be used during grooming and clipping sessions, helping to keep animals comfortable and protected.

The initiative highlights how sports equipment that has reached the end of its life on the football pitch can still provide value elsewhere. For Redwings Horse Sanctuary, the donated items will become practical tools in the day-to-day care of rescued animals.

Arsenal have been involved in a number of community and charitable projects over the years through both the club and the Arsenal Foundation, supporting causes ranging from education and social inclusion to health and animal welfare.

Idman.Biz
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