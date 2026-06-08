8 June 2026
EN

Athletic Club's squad value plummets as Nico Williams suffers major drop

World football
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8 June 2026 10:14
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Athletic Club's squad value plummets as Nico Williams suffers major drop

Transfermarkt has updated the market values of La Liga players, with Athletic Club emerging as one of the biggest losers following a difficult 2025/26 campaign, İdman.Biz reports.

The total value of Athletic's squad has fallen to €229 million, representing a decrease of €141 million compared to the start of the season.

The sharpest decline was recorded by Spain international Nico Williams. The winger's market value dropped from €70 million to €40 million over the course of the year, making him the club's biggest depreciating asset in the latest assessment.

Athletic finished 12th in La Liga with 45 points, ending the season six points adrift of the European qualification places. The Basque side also struggled in the UEFA Champions League, finishing 29th in the overall league table and managing only two victories during the competition.

Idman.Biz
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