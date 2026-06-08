8 June 2026
EN

Infantino sends message of support after Eriksen collapses during Denmark match

World football
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8 June 2026 13:33
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Infantino sends message of support after Eriksen collapses during Denmark match

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his support for Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen after the player reportedly lost consciousness during an international friendly against Ukraine, İdman.Biz reports.

According to international media reports, Infantino released a video message on social media in which he welcomed news that Eriksen had regained consciousness and was receiving appropriate medical care.

"I am relieved to hear that Christian Eriksen is conscious and receiving the necessary treatment. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with his family and everyone in the Denmark national team. I would like to particularly commend the medical staff and match officials for their swift and professional response," Infantino said.

Representatives of the Danish national team later confirmed that Eriksen had regained consciousness and was feeling well under the circumstances.

The incident inevitably brought back memories of Euro 2020, when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's group-stage match against Finland in June 2021. The former "Manchester United" and "Tottenham Hotspur" midfielder was resuscitated on the pitch by medical personnel before later returning to professional football in one of the sport's most remarkable comeback stories.

Idman.Biz
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