Arsenal part ways with head of medical department

Arsenal have ended their cooperation with head of medical services Zafar Iqbal amid growing scrutiny of the club's injury record.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing The Telegraph, the 51-year-old specialist was informed of his dismissal during a meeting on Monday, with the decision taking immediate effect.

Iqbal joined Arsenal in February 2024 and was responsible for sports medicine and physical performance. His departure comes after a campaign in which the North London club was plagued by injuries to several important players, including Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.

According to the report, many inside the club believe the decision is linked to the number of injuries suffered during the 2025/26 season. Arsenal's management had previously launched an internal review of the medical and performance departments, although it remains unclear whether the audit directly led to Iqbal's dismissal.

Despite the injury setbacks, Mikel Arteta's side enjoyed a strong campaign, reaching the UEFA Champions League final and playing 63 competitive matches across all competitions. The club is now expected to continue evaluating its medical and performance structure ahead of the new season.