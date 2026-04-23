23 April 2026
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Ancelotti backs PSG as new Champions League favourites after Real Madrid exit

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23 April 2026 16:27
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Ancelotti backs PSG as new Champions League favourites after Real Madrid exit

Carlo Ancelotti has named Paris Saint-Germain as his new favourites to win the UEFA Champions League after revising his earlier prediction.

According to Idman.Biz, Ancelotti had initially tipped Real Madrid to lift the trophy. However, the Spanish side were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing to Bayern Munich, prompting the Italian coach to reassess his view.

Following Madrid’s exit, Ancelotti pointed to the French champions as the strongest remaining contender, highlighting their form and squad depth at a crucial stage of the competition. PSG have been chasing their first Champions League title and now find themselves among the leading candidates to go all the way.

In the semi-finals, PSG are set to face Bayern Munich in what is expected to be one of the standout ties of the season. Meanwhile, Arsenal will take on Atletico Madrid in the other semi-final clash.

With several European heavyweights still in contention, the race for the title remains open, but Ancelotti’s endorsement adds further weight to PSG’s growing status as favourites.

Idman.Biz
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