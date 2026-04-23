TV pundit questions Yamal’s professionalism after injury against Celta - PHOTO

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has come under scrutiny after suffering an injury during his side’s 1:0 win over Celta Vigo in round 33 of La Liga, with criticism now extending beyond the pitch.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Marca, Futbol Total en Dsports presenter Juan Furlancich has suggested the injury was not accidental, pointing instead to the player’s off-field habits. The Argentine pundit claimed Yamal had posted on social media about eating fast food while returning from a trip on a private jet just 48 hours before the match.

Furlancich argued that picking up an injury while taking a penalty may seem unusual, but linked it directly to what he described as poor recovery, insufficient rest and questionable nutrition. “This is not a hacked photo - Lamin himself was proud to share it,” he said.

The incident has sparked widespread debate in Spanish media, particularly given Yamal’s importance to Barcelona this season. The 18-year-old has recorded 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances, emerging as one of the club’s key attacking players.

There are now concerns that the injury could rule him out for the remainder of the domestic campaign and potentially affect his availability for the start of the 2026 World Cup.