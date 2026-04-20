Neftchi to host Qarabag amid heightened security measures for key league clash

Neftchi PFK will host Qarabag FK on April 26 in the 29th round of the Misli Premier League, with additional safety measures put in place due to the high-profile nature of the fixture.

According to Idman.Biz, both clubs have coordinated efforts to ensure fan safety and prevent potential incidents, as significant interest is expected for the match at Palms Sports Arena. The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 local time.

A dedicated “West 2” sector has been allocated for Qarabag supporters, with tickets going on sale from 12:00 on matchday at a designated ticket office for visiting fans. Organisers have also confirmed that supporters wearing Qarabag colours will not be permitted entry into sections reserved for Neftchi fans, as part of standard segregation protocols.

The hosts expressed hope that supporters will show understanding towards the measures, which are aimed at ensuring a safe and incident-free atmosphere for one of the most anticipated matches of the round.