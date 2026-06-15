World Cup 2026: Germany and Sweden cruise, Netherlands held by Japan - VIDEO

The fourth matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup proved to be one of the most entertaining and high-scoring days of the tournament so far, featuring commanding victories for Germany and Sweden, as well as an exciting draw between the Netherlands and Japan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the biggest win of the day came in Group E, where Germany dismantled World Cup debutants Curacao 7-1. The four-time world champions made an emphatic start to their campaign, underlining their ambitions of competing for the title. For Curacao, playing against one of football's traditional powerhouses turned into a difficult introduction to the global stage.

The other Group E fixture saw Ivory Coast edge Ecuador 1-0. The African side secured three valuable points and immediately strengthened its position in the battle for a place in the knockout rounds.

The most captivating match of the day took place in Group F, where the Netherlands and Japan played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. Both teams displayed attacking football and created numerous chances, with the result leaving the group wide open ahead of the next round of matches.

The day concluded with another dominant performance as Sweden defeated Tunisia 5-1. The Scandinavians capitalized on defensive mistakes and converted their opportunities efficiently, beginning their World Cup journey in impressive fashion and reinforcing expectations of a strong tournament run.

With goals, surprises and several standout performances, the fourth day of the World Cup provided another reminder of why the expanded 2026 tournament is already attracting global attention.