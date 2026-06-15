Sabah to face Romanian champions in Austria training camp

One of Sabah's opponents for its upcoming summer training camp in Austria has been confirmed.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Sport24.az, the Masazir-based club will play a friendly match against Romanian side Universitatea Craiova.

The match is scheduled to take place on June 24 and will form an important part of Sabah's preparations for the new season.

The fixture carries additional intrigue as both clubs are set to compete in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Romanian champions Universitatea Craiova are among the potential opponents Sabah could face in the first qualifying round of the competition.

As a result, the teams may get an early opportunity to assess each other's strengths before a possible official meeting on the European stage.

Sabah secured the Azerbaijani championship title last season and will be aiming to make a strong impression in continental competition, while Universitatea Craiova enters the new campaign as one of Romania's leading clubs.