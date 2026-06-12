Hosts' day: Canada and the United States open their World Cup 2026 campaigns

Following the opening night in Mexico City, the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues with its second day of action, which will effectively serve as an extension of the tournament's grand opening celebrations.

As reported by İdman.Biz, two more host nations will make their tournament debuts. Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the United States take on Paraguay. Although the official opening match has already been played, these fixtures will be historic occasions for Toronto and Los Angeles, marking the first home World Cup matches for their national teams at the current tournament.

Canada's share of the football festival will take place at Toronto Stadium. The opening ceremony in Canada will begin at 21:30 Baku time, with the Canada–Bosnia and Herzegovina match kicking off at 23:00. The entertainment program is expected to feature Canadian and international artists, including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, Elyanna, Sanjoy and Vejdrim. For Canada, the occasion is particularly significant, as the men's national team will play a World Cup match on home soil for the first time in history.

From a sporting perspective, the match already carries major importance. Switzerland and Qatar are the other teams in Group B, making points against a direct rival potentially decisive. Canada enters the game backed by passionate home support and is considered a slight favorite, although not without concerns. The team's biggest absence is captain Alphonso Davies, who will miss the match through injury. On the positive side, head coach Jesse Marsch has received encouraging news regarding Ismaël Koné, while Moïse Bombito is gradually returning to full fitness.

Canada are still searching for their first-ever World Cup point. The national team lost all six of its previous matches at the 1986 and 2022 tournaments. The clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina therefore offers a chance not only to begin a home World Cup with victory, but also to rewrite a piece of Canadian football history.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The Balkan side reached the tournament through the European play-offs, where they eliminated both Wales and Italy on penalties. Notably, this will be the first official meeting between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international tournament.

The Bosnians bring experience and resilience. Edin Džeko finished as the team's leading scorer during qualification, while goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj played a key role in their successful campaign. For the visitors, a draw in Toronto would already be a valuable result, but their qualification run demonstrated that they are capable of handling pressure.

Later, attention will shift to Los Angeles. The United States opening ceremony will take place at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood and will begin at 03:30 Baku time on June 13. The lineup includes Katy Perry, LISA, Rema, Anitta and Future. The United States–Paraguay match is scheduled to kick off at 05:00 Baku time. For the Americans, it will be their first World Cup match on home soil since 1994, making the occasion as emotionally significant as it is sporting.

The United States are part of Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye. Mauricio Pochettino's side enters the match as the favorite, although an opening encounter against South American opposition is unlikely to be straightforward. The Americans have no major injury concerns, with all 26 squad members available for selection. Much of the spotlight will fall on Christian Pulisic, who was involved in all three U.S. goals at the 2022 World Cup, as well as Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

History also favors the hosts. The United States and Paraguay have met nine times, with the Americans winning five matches, drawing two and losing two. Their only previous World Cup encounter came at the inaugural tournament in 1930, when the United States won 3-0 and Bert Patenaude scored the first hat-trick in World Cup history. The most recent meeting between the teams also ended in a U.S. victory, a 2-1 friendly win in November 2025.

Paraguay, however, return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence and have no intention of merely making up the numbers. Head coach Gustavo Alfaro has stressed that his team arrived to compete rather than simply participate. The South Americans remain dangerous thanks to their discipline, physicality and set-piece strength. At the same time, the availability of Julio Enciso remains uncertain after an injury suffered shortly before the tournament, although Paraguay's medical staff remain hopeful that he can recover in time.

The second day of World Cup 2026 promises to be a day for the hosts, but not an easy one. Canada have a historic opportunity to secure their first World Cup points and victory, while the United States can immediately underline their ambitions on home soil. Yet both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay arrive with strong credentials of their own: one eliminated Italy on the road to the tournament, while the other reclaimed its place on football's biggest stage after a long absence.