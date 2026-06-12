Senesi receives last-minute Argentina World Cup call-up - VIDEO

New Tottenham defender Marcos Senesi has received an emergency call-up to the Argentina national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, the 28-year-old learned the news while preparing for lunch on the Spanish island of Ibiza. The emotional moment was captured on video by his girlfriend, Kelsi Rose-Bowers, a player for Bournemouth Women.

The 22-year-old later revealed that she had been praying every day for Senesi to receive such an opportunity, making the unexpected call-up even more special for the couple.

Senesi has been drafted into Argentina's World Cup squad as a replacement for injured defender Leonardo Balerdi. The late inclusion represents one of the biggest moments of the centre-back's career, giving him the chance to compete on football's biggest stage with the reigning world champions.

The former Bournemouth defender recently completed a move to Tottenham and will now head to the World Cup full of confidence. Known for his composure on the ball and defensive versatility, Senesi has established himself as one of the most reliable Argentine defenders playing in Europe.