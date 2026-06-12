German fan dies near stadium during World Cup opening match - VIDEO

A tragic incident overshadowed the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a German fan died near the stadium hosting the tournament's first game.

According to İdman.Biz, the incident occurred in the vicinity of Estadio Azteca during the Group A clash between Mexico and South Africa, which ended in a 2-0 victory for the host nation.

Reports indicate that the deceased was an 81-year-old German citizen. Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact cause of death, and further details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The opening match marked the official start of the expanded 48-team World Cup, with thousands of supporters gathering around the iconic stadium in Mexico City to witness the beginning of football's biggest tournament.

While fans celebrated Mexico's successful start to the competition, news of the supporter’s death cast a shadow over the occasion. Organizers and local authorities are expected to provide additional information once the circumstances of the incident have been clarified.

Mexico opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over South Africa to take an early lead in Group A.