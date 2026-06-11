11 June 2026
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World Cup 2026 broadcast plan announced for Azerbaijan

World Cup 2026
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11 June 2026 17:30
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World Cup 2026 broadcast plan announced for Azerbaijan

Fans will be able to watch all 104 matches of the tournament through İctimai TV, CBC Sport and digital platforms

The broadcast schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Azerbaijan has been officially unveiled, İdman.biz reports.

The tournament, which kicks off today and will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be available to Azerbaijani viewers through İctimai TV.

A total of 92 of the World Cup's 104 matches will be broadcast live on İctimai TV. The remaining 12 games, all from the third round of the group stage and played simultaneously, will be shown live on CBC Sport. As a result, football fans in Azerbaijan will have access to every match of the tournament live.

In accordance with licensing regulations, only 15 matches will be streamed live on İctimai TV's YouTube channel. These include all three group-stage matches of the Turkish national team as well as 12 matches from the Round of 16 onwards.

All games aired on İctimai TV will also be available live on the itv.az platform.

Viewers will be able to follow daily highlights through the "FIFA Daily Review" program, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Replays of overnight matches will be shown between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on İctimai TV. Match highlights, goals and recaps will also be published on the broadcaster's YouTube channel.

In addition, the daily football show "Bol futbol" will provide expert analysis, discussions of key tournament events and coverage of the biggest stories from the World Cup. The program will feature modern broadcasting technologies and new presentation formats.

Commentary duties for the matches will be shared by commentators from İctimai TV and CBC Sport.

Idman.Biz
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