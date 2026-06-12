South Korea come from behind to beat Czech Republic at World Cup 2026 - VIDEO

South Korea made a winning start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, coming from behind to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their Group A opener in Guadalajara.

According to İdman.Biz, the match remained goalless throughout the first half, with the breakthrough arriving only in the 59th minute. Czech captain Ladislav Krejčí put his team ahead after a long throw-in situation, giving the Europeans a valuable lead.

However, South Korea responded impressively. Midfielder Hwang In-beom emerged as the key figure of the encounter, equalizing in the 67th minute following an excellent individual run. The Korean playmaker then provided the assist for the winning goal, as substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu finished clinically in the 80th minute to complete the comeback.

The Czech Republic pushed for an equalizer during the closing stages, but the Asian side held firm to secure all three points and begin the tournament on a positive note.

Following the opening round of matches, South Korea joined the leaders of Group A with three points. Earlier, tournament hosts Mexico launched the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in the opening match of the competition.

The result leaves South Korea in a strong position ahead of the next round of group-stage fixtures as they continue their quest for a place in the knockout rounds.