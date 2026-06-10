İctimai TV to air World Cup 2026 replays for Azerbaijani viewers - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijan's İctimai TV will provide daytime replays of selected 2026 FIFA World Cup matches to help fans who are unable to watch games played during the night and early morning hours.
Speaking to İdman.Biz, Head of the Sports Department at İctimai TV, Kenan Hakimov, said the broadcaster had taken into account the inconvenience caused by the tournament's scheduling for Azerbaijani viewers.
"As you already know, some matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played at times that are not convenient for Azerbaijani fans. Taking this into consideration, İctimai TV plans to broadcast replays of those matches during the daytime," Hakimov said.
He added that the channel will also produce a special program featuring highlights from all group-stage matches.
"The match highlights will also be shown during daytime hours. We have taken viewers' wishes into account and want to assure football fans that İctimai TV will air replays of matches played during the night and at dawn," he noted.
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be played across North American time zones. As a result, most matches will take place in the evening, overnight or early morning according to Azerbaijan time.
Kick-off times are expected to range from approximately 20:00 to 08:00 Baku time, creating scheduling challenges for local supporters following the tournament live.
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