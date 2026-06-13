Brazil begin their World Cup 2026 journey, Turkey's long-awaited return

The third matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be one of the most exciting of the tournament's opening phase.

As reported by İdman.Biz, several national teams with different ambitions will enter the competition today. Among them are traditional favorites Brazil, as well as Haiti and Scotland, for whom qualification for the World Cup itself is already a significant achievement.

Qatar vs Switzerland (June 13, 23:00, all times listed in Baku time)

Qatar will begin their campaign against Switzerland in Santa Clara. After a disappointing performance at the 2022 World Cup on home soil, the Qataris will be hoping to show a more competitive side this time around.

The two teams have met only once before. In November 2018, Qatar surprisingly defeated Switzerland 1-0 in an international friendly.

Switzerland enter the tournament as favorites. Murat Yakin's side are appearing at their sixth consecutive World Cup, while experienced leaders Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez bring a wealth of international experience. Qatar's preparations have not been ideal, but Julen Lopetegui's team hopes to spring a surprise.

On paper, Switzerland hold the advantage, but Qatar have already shown they can compete successfully against this opponent.

Brazil vs Morocco (June 14, 02:00)

The headline match of the day will take place in East Rutherford, where Brazil face Morocco. For the five-time world champions, it is the first step in their quest for a sixth World Cup title. For Morocco, it is an opportunity to confirm their status as one of the strongest national teams of recent years.

The teams have met three times previously. Brazil won in 1997 and 1998, but the most recent encounter, in 2023, ended in a 2-1 victory for Morocco.

Carlo Ancelotti's side begin the tournament with several absences, including Neymar. Morocco also have squad concerns, with Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli unavailable. Nevertheless, the African side has retained the core of the team that reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil may be considered favorites, but Morocco have already proven they can challenge football's biggest powers.

Haiti vs Scotland (June 14, 05:00)

The match in Foxborough will be special for both teams. Scotland are appearing at a World Cup for the first time since 1998, while Haiti return to the tournament after an absence of more than half a century.

The two sides have never met before, making this their first-ever encounter.

Scotland possess a stronger and more experienced squad and arrive at the tournament following several successful qualifying campaigns under Steve Clarke. The return of one of the team's key players, Scott McTominay, is also a major boost.

Haiti will look to compensate for their lack of experience with high motivation and an attacking style of play. The squad includes several players competing in European leagues.

Although Scotland are clear favorites on paper, opening matches at World Cups have often produced unexpected results.

Australia vs Turkey (June 14, 08:00)

The final match of the day will see Australia take on Turkey in Vancouver. Following the United States' victory over Paraguay, the importance of this Group D clash has increased significantly.

The teams have met twice before, with Turkey winning both encounters. In 2004, the Turks recorded 3-1 and 1-0 victories.

For Turkey, this marks their first World Cup appearance since 2002, when they sensationally claimed the bronze medal. Vincenzo Montella's team arrives at the tournament carrying high expectations from supporters.

Australia traditionally rely on organization, discipline and relentless work rate. The Socceroos have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to trouble higher-profile opponents.

While experts give a slight edge to Turkey, this matchup appears to be one of the most unpredictable of the day.